Surgeon removes wrong testicle, man gets $870K
In 2013, 54-year-old Steven Hanes went to J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital for surgery to remove a testicle that was giving him chronic pain. But the surgeon, Dr. Valley Long, removed the wrong testicle.
