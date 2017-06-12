Surgeon joins J.C. Blair Surgical Care Center
Dr. I. Darrell Pugh has joined the medical staff at J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital Surgical Care Center in Huntingdon. Certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery, Pugh's surgical expertise includes breast, gastrointestinal, hernia, soft tissue and oncologic surgery.
