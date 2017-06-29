PCCA builds community through arts

PCCA builds community through arts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

At the Mifflintown Rotary Club meeting Thursday, Erika Juran, executive director of PCCA, gave examples of how the council is working in Juniata County by implementing quality arts-in-education programs into the schools. The most visual way the programs can be seen is the Barn Quilt Trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntingdon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1985 - 1986 fire????? help (Apr '06) Jun 16 Fjb 7
News Longtime Mount Union Pastor Facing Sex Abuse Ch... (Jan '13) Mar '17 THATFREAKiNRiCAN 7
Randy Casner from Alexandria (Jul '13) Jan '17 Curious 2
Looking for old family photos (Apr '13) Jan '17 BrianneSeitz 3
News Juniata River Search Continues (Jan '12) Sep '16 Fresh 2
News United in grief (Aug '16) Aug '16 tell it like it is 4
News Abducted person case becomes double homicide (Jun '06) May '16 Brian 18
See all Huntingdon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntingdon Forum Now

Huntingdon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntingdon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Huntingdon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,653 • Total comments across all topics: 282,124,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC