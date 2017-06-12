Ouch! Jury awards $870K to man whose doctor removed the wrong testicle

A jury has awarded nearly $900,000 in damages to a man whose doctor removed the wrong testicle during surgery. A jury has awarded nearly $900,000 in damages to a man whose doctor removed the wrong testicle during surgery.( That's how much the Huntingdon County panel decided Steven Hanes, a 54-year-old Mount Union man, should receive in damages because a doctor removed the wrong testicle during an operation in June 2013.

