EEUU enviar otros 4.000 soldados a Af...

EEUU enviar otros 4.000 soldados a Afganist n

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

FotografA a de archivo del martes 13 de junio de 2017 muestra al secretario de Defensa de Estados Unidos Jim Mattis testificando en el Capitolio, en Washington. Mattis dijo el miA©rcoles 14 que ahora puede ajustar el nivel de tropas estadounidenses en AfganistA n depuA©s de recibir la autorizaciA3n del presidente Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntingdon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1985 - 1986 fire????? help (Apr '06) 16 hr Fjb 7
News Longtime Mount Union Pastor Facing Sex Abuse Ch... (Jan '13) Mar '17 THATFREAKiNRiCAN 7
Randy Casner from Alexandria (Jul '13) Jan '17 Curious 2
Looking for old family photos (Apr '13) Jan '17 BrianneSeitz 3
News Juniata River Search Continues (Jan '12) Sep '16 Fresh 2
News United in grief (Aug '16) Aug '16 tell it like it is 4
News Abducted person case becomes double homicide (Jun '06) May '16 Brian 18
See all Huntingdon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntingdon Forum Now

Huntingdon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntingdon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Huntingdon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,808 • Total comments across all topics: 281,822,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC