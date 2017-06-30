Clearfield Borough Council discusses ...

Clearfield Borough Council discusses East End paving and Stinky Run project

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Progress

Clearfield Borough Council discussed the Stinky Run flood control project and paving in East End at its meeting last night. The state Department of Environmental Protection is planning a $3.5 million project to increase the size of Stinky Run to alleviate flooding problems in East End.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntingdon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1985 - 1986 fire????? help (Apr '06) Jun 16 Fjb 7
News Longtime Mount Union Pastor Facing Sex Abuse Ch... (Jan '13) Mar '17 THATFREAKiNRiCAN 7
Randy Casner from Alexandria (Jul '13) Jan '17 Curious 2
Looking for old family photos (Apr '13) Jan '17 BrianneSeitz 3
News Juniata River Search Continues (Jan '12) Sep '16 Fresh 2
News United in grief (Aug '16) Aug '16 tell it like it is 4
News Abducted person case becomes double homicide (Jun '06) May '16 Brian 18
See all Huntingdon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntingdon Forum Now

Huntingdon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntingdon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Huntingdon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,464 • Total comments across all topics: 282,147,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC