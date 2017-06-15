A Pennsylvania man was awarded $900,0...

A Pennsylvania man was awarded $900,000 after the wrong testicle was removed.

A Pennsylvania jury of 11 women and one man awarded nearly $900,000 to a man after his doctor removed the wrong testicle during an operation. Steven Hanes, 54 of Mount Union, consulted a urologist in 2013 after having suffered chronic pain in his right testicle for 15 years, PennLive.com reported .

