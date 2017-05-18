Protesters could be arrested for tres...

Protesters could be arrested for trespassing on own land

Friday May 5 Read more: O-R Online

HUNTINGDON – Pennsylvania landowners could face arrest for trespassing on their own property if they violate a court order obtained by a pipeline company.

