Memorial Honors Fallen Officers

Wednesday May 17

Members of the local law enforcement community and others came together Wednesday afternoon at the Centre County Courthouse to honor the lives of the 140 officers nationwide who were killed in the line of duty in the last year. Spring Township Police Chief Michael Danneker said during his welcome remarks that although those officers came from different backgrounds and died serving in different ways, they all had a sense of service that led them to take on the dangers of their chose careers.

