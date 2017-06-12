Man charged with indecent assault

A Huntingdon County man has been arrested for indecent assault and other related charges, stemming from an alleged incident that happened May 17 in Shirley Township. Pennsylvania State Police Huntingdon said 42-year-old Donald J. Cooper, of Petersburg, arrived at the alleged victim's residence at approximately 10:46 p.m. and followed the victim upstairs to a bedroom while the victim was getting ready for bed.

