Kris Jenner's alleged stalker arrested

Monday May 1 Read more: The Progress

A man named Joshua Jacobs has reportedly been arrested for felony stalking after he allegedly attempted to break into the home of the 61-year-old reality star on Monday . According to TMZ.com , the alleged offence is the third time Joshua has broken into the gated community in the Hidden Hills of California where the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star lives.

Huntingdon, PA

