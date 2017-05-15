Kris Jenner's alleged stalker arrested
A man named Joshua Jacobs has reportedly been arrested for felony stalking after he allegedly attempted to break into the home of the 61-year-old reality star on Monday . According to TMZ.com , the alleged offence is the third time Joshua has broken into the gated community in the Hidden Hills of California where the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star lives.
Huntingdon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime Mount Union Pastor Facing Sex Abuse Ch... (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|THATFREAKiNRiCAN
|7
|Randy Casner from Alexandria (Jul '13)
|Jan '17
|Curious
|2
|Looking for old family photos (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|BrianneSeitz
|3
|Juniata River Search Continues (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Fresh
|2
|United in grief (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|tell it like it is
|4
|Abducted person case becomes double homicide (Jun '06)
|May '16
|Brian
|18
|Mount Union PA Snapshot of a Small Town (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jerry
|67
