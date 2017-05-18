Huntingdon man dead following evening crash
At approximately 8:44 p.m. May 3, a 50-year-old man from Huntingdon, was traveling on a bicycle west on state Route 22 at Krepps Drive, Henderson Township, when he was hit from behind by a 26-year-old male from Mount Union, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police The 50-year-old suffered serious injuries and was transported to JC Blair Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Huntingdon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime Mount Union Pastor Facing Sex Abuse Ch... (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|THATFREAKiNRiCAN
|7
|Randy Casner from Alexandria (Jul '13)
|Jan '17
|Curious
|2
|Looking for old family photos (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|BrianneSeitz
|3
|Juniata River Search Continues (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Fresh
|2
|United in grief (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|tell it like it is
|4
|Abducted person case becomes double homicide (Jun '06)
|May '16
|Brian
|18
|Mount Union PA Snapshot of a Small Town (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jerry
|67
Find what you want!
Search Huntingdon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC