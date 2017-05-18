Huntingdon man dead following evening...

Huntingdon man dead following evening crash

Thursday May 4

At approximately 8:44 p.m. May 3, a 50-year-old man from Huntingdon, was traveling on a bicycle west on state Route 22 at Krepps Drive, Henderson Township, when he was hit from behind by a 26-year-old male from Mount Union, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police The 50-year-old suffered serious injuries and was transported to JC Blair Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

