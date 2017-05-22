'Good fake lawyer' can't argue her wa...

'Good fake lawyer' can't argue her way out of state prison sentence

Tuesday May 16 Read more: PennLive.com

Kimberly Kitchen, 46, of James Creek, center, leaves the Huntingdon County Courthouse, in Huntingdon, Pa., with her husband, Edward, and her lawyer, Caroline Roberto, after being found guilty of posing as an attorney for nearly a decade. Kimberly Kitchen doesn't have a law degree, but she managed to bluff her way into partnership in a law firm and the presidency of the Huntingdon County Bar Association.

