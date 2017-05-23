Federal Court Complaint Filed to Reco...

Federal Court Complaint Filed to Recover Unpaid $11,500 FCC Fine in Amateur Case

The US Government has filed a civil complaint in Federal District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania to recover an unpaid $11,500 fine that the FCC imposed in a Forfeiture Order 2 years ago on Brian Crow, K3VR, of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. The complaint was filed in Federal District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on the basis of Crow's residence.

