Chris Pratt's son prefers Spider-Man to Star-Lord

The 37-year-old actor plays the role of Star-Lord in the Marvel comics movie franchise 'Guardians of the Galaxy', but despite having a superhero for a dad, his son Jack - whom he has with his actress wife Anna Faris - much prefers Peter Parker and his red and blue Lyrca-clad alter ego. Speaking on 'Good Morning America', Chris said of his son: "He knows the first part of the film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.