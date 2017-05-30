Briefcase

The board of directors of F.N.B. Corp. declared a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share on F.N.B. Corp.'s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 15 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1. F.N.B. Corp., headquartered in Pittsburgh, is a diversified financial services company operating in eight states.

