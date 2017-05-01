Volunteerism should be embraced

Thursday Apr 20

National Volunteer Week, which will be observed across the United States beginning Sunday, is an opportunity for all Central Pennsylvania residents to reflect on how they might help make someone else's life better, while also bringing more satisfaction and fulfillment to their own lives. Looking ahead to Volunteer Week, the Mirror, last Sunday, provided a look at the scope of volunteerism in this region, and how volunteers are helping to make groups and other entities better at carrying out their important missions.

