Volunteerism should be embraced
National Volunteer Week, which will be observed across the United States beginning Sunday, is an opportunity for all Central Pennsylvania residents to reflect on how they might help make someone else's life better, while also bringing more satisfaction and fulfillment to their own lives. Looking ahead to Volunteer Week, the Mirror, last Sunday, provided a look at the scope of volunteerism in this region, and how volunteers are helping to make groups and other entities better at carrying out their important missions.
Huntingdon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime Mount Union Pastor Facing Sex Abuse Ch... (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|THATFREAKiNRiCAN
|7
|Randy Casner from Alexandria (Jul '13)
|Jan '17
|Curious
|2
|Looking for old family photos (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|BrianneSeitz
|3
|Juniata River Search Continues (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Fresh
|2
|United in grief (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|tell it like it is
|4
|Abducted person case becomes double homicide (Jun '06)
|May '16
|Brian
|18
|Mount Union PA Snapshot of a Small Town (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jerry
|67
