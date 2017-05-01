Six teens face charges after state police find them with stolen cars, merchandise
Six teens face charges in Huntingdon County after being found with stolen cars and stolen Wal-Mart merchandise. A half-dozen teens ages 11 to 18 who were arrested by state police in Huntingdon County early Sunday face an array of charges including theft, burglary and fleeing from police.
