CWD found in Fulton Co. wild deer

CWD found in Fulton Co. wild deer

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

CWD found in Fulton County wild deer A wild deer shot in Fulton County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2oNZ4QM Hal Korber, photo and video specialist with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, captures animals in their natural habitat with a trail camera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntingdon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime Mount Union Pastor Facing Sex Abuse Ch... (Jan '13) Mar '17 THATFREAKiNRiCAN 7
Randy Casner from Alexandria (Jul '13) Jan '17 Curious 2
Looking for old family photos (Apr '13) Jan '17 BrianneSeitz 3
News Juniata River Search Continues (Jan '12) Sep '16 Fresh 2
News United in grief (Aug '16) Aug '16 tell it like it is 4
News Abducted person case becomes double homicide (Jun '06) May '16 Brian 18
News Mount Union PA Snapshot of a Small Town (May '08) Apr '16 Jerry 67
See all Huntingdon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntingdon Forum Now

Huntingdon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntingdon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Huntingdon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,143 • Total comments across all topics: 280,704,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC