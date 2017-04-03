Rep. Irvin to host Senior Expo April 27
Area senior citizens are invited to Rep. Rich Irvin's annual Senior Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27, at the Smithfield Fire Hall, 10 Firehouse Lane in Huntingdon. Seniors who attend the expo will have the opportunity to visit with various local, state and federal agencies and organizations offering information on programs and services available to seniors.
