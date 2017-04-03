Rep. Irvin to host Senior Expo April 27

Rep. Irvin to host Senior Expo April 27

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

Area senior citizens are invited to Rep. Rich Irvin's annual Senior Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27, at the Smithfield Fire Hall, 10 Firehouse Lane in Huntingdon. Seniors who attend the expo will have the opportunity to visit with various local, state and federal agencies and organizations offering information on programs and services available to seniors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntingdon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime Mount Union Pastor Facing Sex Abuse Ch... (Jan '13) Mar 23 THATFREAKiNRiCAN 7
Randy Casner from Alexandria (Jul '13) Jan '17 Curious 2
Looking for old family photos (Apr '13) Jan '17 BrianneSeitz 3
News Juniata River Search Continues (Jan '12) Sep '16 Fresh 2
News United in grief (Aug '16) Aug '16 tell it like it is 4
News Abducted person case becomes double homicide (Jun '06) May '16 Brian 18
News Mount Union PA Snapshot of a Small Town (May '08) Apr '16 Jerry 67
See all Huntingdon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntingdon Forum Now

Huntingdon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntingdon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Huntingdon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,294 • Total comments across all topics: 280,098,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC