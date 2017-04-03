Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic

Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic

Saturday Mar 25 Read more: PennLive.com

Jacob Oliver, of Huntingdon battles Jake Allar, of St. Michael Albertville, Minn. in their 160-pound match between the Pennsylvania and United States All Stars during the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic at Pitt's Fitzgerald Field House on Saturday March 25, 2017.

