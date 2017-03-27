J.C. Blair to increase cancer screenings
J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital and Gastroenterology Associates of Huntingdon announced both are making the pledge to help increase colorectal cancer screening rates by supporting the initiative, led by the American Cancer Society, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable . Colorectal cancer is the nation's second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths; however it is one of only a few cancers that can be prevented.
