J.C. Blair celebrates Pulmonary Rehab Week
J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon is celebrating American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation's National Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week, March 12-18, promoting the benefits pulmonary rehabilitation can provide patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week, initiated by the AACVPR, aims to educate the community about the role of pulmonary rehabilitation in enhancing the quality of life of individuals with chronic lung disease, according to a press release.
