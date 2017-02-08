Trooper-killing suspect was shot dead...

Trooper-killing suspect was shot dead after he didn't drop gun

Wednesday Feb 1

A man suspected of killing a state trooper in December was shot by police after he did not comply with orders to drop a gun, according to search warrant documents made public Wednesday. Investigators said police were checking properties near the home where Trooper Landon Weaver was killed on Dec. 30 when they encountered Jason Robison in an unlocked camper about a half-mile away.

