Trooper-killing suspect was shot dead after he didn't drop gun
A man suspected of killing a state trooper in December was shot by police after he did not comply with orders to drop a gun, according to search warrant documents made public Wednesday. Investigators said police were checking properties near the home where Trooper Landon Weaver was killed on Dec. 30 when they encountered Jason Robison in an unlocked camper about a half-mile away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Huntingdon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Randy Casner from Alexandria (Jul '13)
|Jan 12
|Curious
|2
|Looking for old family photos (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|BrianneSeitz
|3
|Juniata River Search Continues (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Fresh
|2
|United in grief (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|tell it like it is
|4
|Abducted person case becomes double homicide (Jun '06)
|May '16
|Brian
|18
|Mount Union PA Snapshot of a Small Town (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jerry
|67
|Thousands attend Erie's Wine on the Lake (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sopper Kobinski
|7
Find what you want!
Search Huntingdon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC