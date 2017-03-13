Penn. burgalry suspect collapses of d...

Penn. burgalry suspect collapses of drug overdose, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: New York Daily News

A thief who ripped off about $30,000 in jewelry from a western Pennsylvania pawn shop passed out from a drug overdose -- just before he was about to stash the goods, authorities said. Kenneth Rossi, 54, was at a PNC Bank in North Huntingdon, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntingdon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Randy Casner from Alexandria (Jul '13) Jan '17 Curious 2
Looking for old family photos (Apr '13) Jan '17 BrianneSeitz 3
News Juniata River Search Continues (Jan '12) Sep '16 Fresh 2
News United in grief (Aug '16) Aug '16 tell it like it is 4
News Abducted person case becomes double homicide (Jun '06) May '16 Brian 18
News Mount Union PA Snapshot of a Small Town (May '08) Apr '16 Jerry 67
News Thousands attend Erie's Wine on the Lake (Apr '16) Apr '16 Sopper Kobinski 7
See all Huntingdon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntingdon Forum Now

Huntingdon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntingdon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Huntingdon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,936 • Total comments across all topics: 279,584,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC