More than 400 whales strand on New Zealand beach, most die

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: The Progress

More than 400 whales have stranded on a New Zealand beach and about three-quarters of them have died in what authorities are describing as the worst whale stranding they've ever seen. The pilot whales were found Friday at remote Farewell Spit at the tip of the South Island.

