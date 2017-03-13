J.C. Blair restricts visitation due to influenza
The administration at J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon is asking the community to restrict visitation to the hospital, due to the number of people with influenza and the contagious nature of the flu. The hospital is modifying its visitation policy temporarily to protect patients, staff and the community, according to a press release.
