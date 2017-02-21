'House-of-horrors' abortion doctor cl...

'House-of-horrors' abortion doctor claims he delivered Will Smith 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: New York Post

A notorious doctor - serving life for running an illegal, house-of-horrors abortion clinic - claimed he delivered actor Will Smith, joking that "Men in Black" would have never been made "if I had dropped you on your head." The Daily Mail reported Tuesday that it had obtained a November, 2016 letter from Dr. Kermit Gosnell to Smith at the actor's production company in California, making the unverified bombshell claim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntingdon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Randy Casner from Alexandria (Jul '13) Jan '17 Curious 2
Looking for old family photos (Apr '13) Jan '17 BrianneSeitz 3
News Juniata River Search Continues (Jan '12) Sep '16 Fresh 2
News United in grief (Aug '16) Aug '16 tell it like it is 4
News Abducted person case becomes double homicide (Jun '06) May '16 Brian 18
News Mount Union PA Snapshot of a Small Town (May '08) Apr '16 Jerry 67
News Thousands attend Erie's Wine on the Lake (Apr '16) Apr '16 Sopper Kobinski 7
See all Huntingdon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntingdon Forum Now

Huntingdon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntingdon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Huntingdon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,993 • Total comments across all topics: 279,210,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC