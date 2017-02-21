'House-of-horrors' abortion doctor claims he delivered Will Smith 0:0
A notorious doctor - serving life for running an illegal, house-of-horrors abortion clinic - claimed he delivered actor Will Smith, joking that "Men in Black" would have never been made "if I had dropped you on your head." The Daily Mail reported Tuesday that it had obtained a November, 2016 letter from Dr. Kermit Gosnell to Smith at the actor's production company in California, making the unverified bombshell claim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Huntingdon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Randy Casner from Alexandria (Jul '13)
|Jan '17
|Curious
|2
|Looking for old family photos (Apr '13)
|Jan '17
|BrianneSeitz
|3
|Juniata River Search Continues (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Fresh
|2
|United in grief (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|tell it like it is
|4
|Abducted person case becomes double homicide (Jun '06)
|May '16
|Brian
|18
|Mount Union PA Snapshot of a Small Town (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jerry
|67
|Thousands attend Erie's Wine on the Lake (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sopper Kobinski
|7
Find what you want!
Search Huntingdon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC