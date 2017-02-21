'House-of-horrors' abortion doctor claims he delivered Will Smith 0:0

A notorious doctor - serving life for running an illegal, house-of-horrors abortion clinic - claimed he delivered actor Will Smith, joking that "Men in Black" would have never been made "if I had dropped you on your head." The Daily Mail reported Tuesday that it had obtained a November, 2016 letter from Dr. Kermit Gosnell to Smith at the actor's production company in California, making the unverified bombshell claim.

