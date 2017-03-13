Apple Blossom Princesses selected to serve
Four area women have been selected to serve as princesses in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XC during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival April 28 through May 7. They are: Tarian Caldwell is the daughter of Lindsey and Aaron Caldwell, of Winchester, and granddaughter of Brian Grim, Laurie Wilkey and Patsy Caldwell, all of Winchester. She is a senior at James Wood High School.
