Trooper's death serves as reminder of dangers of - normal' police work
Police being killed in the line of duty is, unfortunately, nothing new, especially it seems in the past couple of years. But it's very easy to read headlines of law enforcement officers being slain in locations not terribly close to our own and dismiss it as a problem By now, we're sure you're all aware of the recent tragic death in the line of duty of Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Landon Weaver, who was stationed in the Huntingdon barracks.
Huntingdon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for old family photos (Apr '13)
|Jan 5
|BrianneSeitz
|3
|Juniata River Search Continues (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Fresh
|2
|United in grief
|Aug '16
|tell it like it is
|4
|Abducted person case becomes double homicide (Jun '06)
|May '16
|Brian
|18
|Mount Union PA Snapshot of a Small Town (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jerry
|67
|Thousands attend Erie's Wine on the Lake (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sopper Kobinski
|7
|Bafia Builders (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Anonymous
|1
