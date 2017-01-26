T-shirts on sale to honor slain Trooper Landon Weaver

Pennsylvania state police have approved the sale of T-shirts in memory of the late Trooper Landon Weaver to raise funds for his widow. The shirts will be sold 1-3 p.m. Jan. 21 at Martinsburg Fire Company, 205 S. Market St., Martinsburg; and Smithfield Fire Company, 10 Firehouse Lane, Huntingdon.

