T-shirts on sale to honor slain Trooper Landon Weaver
Pennsylvania state police have approved the sale of T-shirts in memory of the late Trooper Landon Weaver to raise funds for his widow. The shirts will be sold 1-3 p.m. Jan. 21 at Martinsburg Fire Company, 205 S. Market St., Martinsburg; and Smithfield Fire Company, 10 Firehouse Lane, Huntingdon.
