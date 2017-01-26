State Police Warn of Phone Scam Using...

State Police Warn of Phone Scam Using Trooper Landon Weaver's Name

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Statecollege.com

Pennsylvania State Police warned the public on Tuesday about a phone scam that claims to be soliciting donations for state police and the family of Trooper Landon Weaver, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 30 in Huntingdon County. The warning from Troop G, which includes Rockview as well as Weaver's Huntingdon barracks, says police have received several reports of phone calls seeking donations for the "Pennsylvania State Police Fund" and "Trooper Landon Weaver's family."

Huntingdon, PA

