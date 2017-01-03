Physician closes private practice, joins center

Internal medicine physician Dr. Robert Lamey and his office manager and wife, Sue, have closed their private practice and joined the staff and providers of the Primary Care Center, located at 790 Bryan St., on the J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital campus. The Primary Care Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center and practice of the Broad Top Area Medical Center, according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.