Physician closes private practice, jo...

Physician closes private practice, joins center

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

Internal medicine physician Dr. Robert Lamey and his office manager and wife, Sue, have closed their private practice and joined the staff and providers of the Primary Care Center, located at 790 Bryan St., on the J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital campus. The Primary Care Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center and practice of the Broad Top Area Medical Center, according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntingdon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for old family photos (Apr '13) Jan 5 BrianneSeitz 3
News Juniata River Search Continues (Jan '12) Sep '16 Fresh 2
News United in grief Aug '16 tell it like it is 4
News Abducted person case becomes double homicide (Jun '06) May '16 Brian 18
News Mount Union PA Snapshot of a Small Town (May '08) Apr '16 Jerry 67
News Thousands attend Erie's Wine on the Lake (Apr '16) Apr '16 Sopper Kobinski 7
Bafia Builders (Sep '15) Sep '15 Anonymous 1
See all Huntingdon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntingdon Forum Now

Huntingdon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntingdon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Huntingdon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,257 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,671

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC