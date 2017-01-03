Physician closes private practice, joins center
Internal medicine physician Dr. Robert Lamey and his office manager and wife, Sue, have closed their private practice and joined the staff and providers of the Primary Care Center, located at 790 Bryan St., on the J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital campus. The Primary Care Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center and practice of the Broad Top Area Medical Center, according to a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Huntingdon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for old family photos (Apr '13)
|Jan 5
|BrianneSeitz
|3
|Juniata River Search Continues (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Fresh
|2
|United in grief
|Aug '16
|tell it like it is
|4
|Abducted person case becomes double homicide (Jun '06)
|May '16
|Brian
|18
|Mount Union PA Snapshot of a Small Town (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jerry
|67
|Thousands attend Erie's Wine on the Lake (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sopper Kobinski
|7
|Bafia Builders (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntingdon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC