More than 1,000 officers gather for slain trooper's funeral
More than 1,000 officers gather for slain trooper's funeral 23-year-old Landon Weaver was the last law-enforcement officer killed in 2016. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jcfChW More than 1,000 Pennsylvania State Police and other law-enforcement officers came to the funeral Jan. 5, 2017, slain Trooper Landon Weaver in Altoona, Pa.
