Man waives hearing in gun charges linked to trooper's death

Thursday Jan 19

A man accused of supplying the weapon that another man used to fatally shoot a Pennsylvania state trooper has waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Bradley McMullen, 28, is jailed on theft and receiving stolen property charges for allegedly stealing the .32-caliber Beretta pistol from his father in November.

