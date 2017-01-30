'Man in the hat' from Brussels attacks charged in France
Mohamed Abrini, the 'man in the hat' who escaped from the Brussels airport just before a deadly suicide attack there has been charged in France over links to the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris. The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed that Abrini was charged Monday with belonging to a terrorist organization, complicity in explosives manufacturing and transportation, and other allegations linked to the Nov. 13, 2015, attacks that left 130 people dead in Paris.
