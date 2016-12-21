For suspected shooter of state troope...

For suspected shooter of state trooper, family history was one of violence

Jason Robison was less than three years old when his mother fatally shot his father during a domestic dispute, archived newspaper reports show. Then, almost 20 years later, the body of Robison's older brother was found dumped in a Huntingdon, Pa., creek.

