DA: Killing of suspect in trooper's murder appears justified

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

A preliminary review indicates police were justified last month when they fatally shot a man suspected of killing a Pennsylvania state trooper, a prosecutor said Friday. Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith said he is not sure when his review of facts surrounding the killings of Trooper Landon Weaver and suspect Jason Robison will be complete.

