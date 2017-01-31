Breaking silence, Obama speaks out on Trump immigrants order
Former President Barack Obama praised protesters who amassed across the country in opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration orders, breaking his silence on political issues for the first time since leaving office. "The president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion," Obama's spokesman, Kevin Lewis, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Huntingdon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Randy Casner from Alexandria (Jul '13)
|Jan 12
|Curious
|2
|Looking for old family photos (Apr '13)
|Jan 5
|BrianneSeitz
|3
|Juniata River Search Continues (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Fresh
|2
|United in grief (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|tell it like it is
|4
|Abducted person case becomes double homicide (Jun '06)
|May '16
|Brian
|18
|Mount Union PA Snapshot of a Small Town (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jerry
|67
|Thousands attend Erie's Wine on the Lake (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sopper Kobinski
|7
Find what you want!
Search Huntingdon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC