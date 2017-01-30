Boulder prosecutor named to marijuana...

Boulder prosecutor named to marijuana advisory committee

The Daily Camera reports that Boulder District Attorney Stan Garnett has been selected to join a National District Attorney's Association policy group that will issue advisements on possible law changes regarding marijuana. Garnett is the only active prosecutor from Colorado in the 14-person group.

