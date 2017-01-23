Baby killer doctor Kermit Gosnell say...

Baby killer doctor Kermit Gosnell says release imminent

EXCLUSIVE: The doctor who was convicted of killing LIVE babies with scissors and dumping fetal remains into the waters off his New Jersey home to be devoured by crabs is so convinced he'll go free he is training for triathlons In a new book about abortion doctor Kermit Gosnell, he tells the authors the three cops investigating his case only arrested him because they were Catholic Gosnell, who was convicted in 2013 of murdering three live babies and the involuntary manslaughter of a patient, is serving a life sentence Now 75, he spoke to the authors of Gosnell: The Untold Story of America's Most Prolific Serial Killer,in a two-hour prison interview A total of 47 fetuses were found in Gosnell's Philadelphia abortion clinic, but it could not be determined whether many of them were born alive He is currently inmate number LJ1445 serving his time in state prison in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.

