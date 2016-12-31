Trooper killed in Huntingdon County identified
State Police confirm Trooper Landon Weaver was killed in the line of duty Friday night. Police are searching for suspect Jason Robison, 32. State Police say," PSP regrets to announce that Trooper Landon Weaver was tragically shot and killed while investigating a domestic-related incident at a home on Bakers Hollow Road in Juniata Township, Huntingdon County around 6:30 p.m. on December 30th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Huntingdon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juniata River Search Continues (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Fresh
|2
|United in grief
|Aug '16
|tell it like it is
|4
|Abducted person case becomes double homicide (Jun '06)
|May '16
|Brian
|18
|Mount Union PA Snapshot of a Small Town (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jerry
|67
|Thousands attend Erie's Wine on the Lake (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sopper Kobinski
|7
|Bafia Builders (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Huntingdon, PA (Aug '10)
|Aug '15
|sfl
|71
Find what you want!
Search Huntingdon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC