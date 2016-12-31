Trooper killed in Huntingdon County i...

Trooper killed in Huntingdon County identified

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WPMT-TV York

State Police confirm Trooper Landon Weaver was killed in the line of duty Friday night. Police are searching for suspect Jason Robison, 32. State Police say," PSP regrets to announce that Trooper Landon Weaver was tragically shot and killed while investigating a domestic-related incident at a home on Bakers Hollow Road in Juniata Township, Huntingdon County around 6:30 p.m. on December 30th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntingdon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Juniata River Search Continues (Jan '12) Sep '16 Fresh 2
News United in grief Aug '16 tell it like it is 4
News Abducted person case becomes double homicide (Jun '06) May '16 Brian 18
News Mount Union PA Snapshot of a Small Town (May '08) Apr '16 Jerry 67
News Thousands attend Erie's Wine on the Lake (Apr '16) Apr '16 Sopper Kobinski 7
Bafia Builders (Sep '15) Sep '15 Anonymous 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Huntingdon, PA (Aug '10) Aug '15 sfl 71
See all Huntingdon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntingdon Forum Now

Huntingdon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntingdon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Huntingdon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,734 • Total comments across all topics: 277,517,787

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC