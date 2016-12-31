Trooper killed in Huntingdon County identified

State Police confirm Trooper Landon Weaver was killed in the line of duty Friday night. Police are searching for suspect Jason Robison, 32. State Police say," PSP regrets to announce that Trooper Landon Weaver was tragically shot and killed while investigating a domestic-related incident at a home on Bakers Hollow Road in Juniata Township, Huntingdon County around 6:30 p.m. on December 30th.

