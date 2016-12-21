Serro Co-Founder Pirschl Was Drawn to People

Joseph Pirschl, co-founder of the North Huntingdon, Pa.-based Serro Travel Trailer Co., loved working with anyone who appreciated a good joke and a firm handshake. The Tribune-Review reported that in fact, he loved that part of his job so much that he would deliver his company's iconic teardrop-shaped campers to dealers across the country himself, even as he transitioned into retirement.

