Redevelopment project announced for Detroit neighborhood

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Progress

Three buildings on Detroit's east side will be renovated to include three rental housing units, three commercial spaces and a community courtyard as part of efforts to improve city neighborhoods. The Garland Building project in Detroit's West Village neighborhood is expected to create jobs, while expanding retail and residential opportunities in the neighborhood.

Huntingdon, PA

