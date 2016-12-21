Police fail to disclose records, 15 convictions dismissed
Fifteen people's criminal convictions have been dismissed after prosecutors and public defenders agreed that a Northern California police department failed to disclose information about officer misconduct. The East Bay Times reports that the decision comes after months of challenges by defense attorneys after the newspaper reported on the Pittsburg Police Department's failure to comply with defense attorneys' legal requests for records of officer misconduct.
