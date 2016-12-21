Police fail to disclose records, 15 c...

Police fail to disclose records, 15 convictions dismissed

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Progress

Fifteen people's criminal convictions have been dismissed after prosecutors and public defenders agreed that a Northern California police department failed to disclose information about officer misconduct. The East Bay Times reports that the decision comes after months of challenges by defense attorneys after the newspaper reported on the Pittsburg Police Department's failure to comply with defense attorneys' legal requests for records of officer misconduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntingdon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Juniata River Search Continues (Jan '12) Sep '16 Fresh 2
News United in grief Aug '16 tell it like it is 4
News Abducted person case becomes double homicide (Jun '06) May '16 Brian 18
News Mount Union PA Snapshot of a Small Town (May '08) Apr '16 Jerry 67
News Thousands attend Erie's Wine on the Lake (Apr '16) Apr '16 Sopper Kobinski 7
Bafia Builders (Sep '15) Sep '15 Anonymous 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Huntingdon, PA (Aug '10) Aug '15 sfl 71
See all Huntingdon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntingdon Forum Now

Huntingdon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntingdon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Huntingdon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,288 • Total comments across all topics: 277,476,964

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC