Pa. State Trooper Killed in Shooting Near Altoona

4 hrs ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

A Pennsylvania State Trooper has died following a shooting in a central Pennsylvania township late Friday, county officials tell NBC affiliate WJAC . The trooper, assigned to the Huntingdon barracks, was shot near Hesston, Pennsylvania -- about 30 miles east of Altoona.

