Neighbor to Huntingdon police shootin...

Neighbor to Huntingdon police shooting scene finds her world blocked off and locked down

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: PennLive.com

Cassidy Urich had heard about trouble near her Juniata Township home here via a phone call from her fiance early Friday evening. But the rumors were confirmed when Urich, driving home from work for the night, found the road home off Bakers Hollow Road blocked off by fire police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntingdon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Juniata River Search Continues (Jan '12) Sep '16 Fresh 2
News United in grief Aug '16 tell it like it is 4
News Abducted person case becomes double homicide (Jun '06) May '16 Brian 18
News Mount Union PA Snapshot of a Small Town (May '08) Apr '16 Jerry 67
News Thousands attend Erie's Wine on the Lake (Apr '16) Apr '16 Sopper Kobinski 7
Bafia Builders (Sep '15) Sep '15 Anonymous 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Huntingdon, PA (Aug '10) Aug '15 sfl 71
See all Huntingdon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntingdon Forum Now

Huntingdon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntingdon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Huntingdon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,572,058

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC