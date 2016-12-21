Neighbor to Huntingdon police shooting scene finds her world blocked off and locked down
Cassidy Urich had heard about trouble near her Juniata Township home here via a phone call from her fiance early Friday evening. But the rumors were confirmed when Urich, driving home from work for the night, found the road home off Bakers Hollow Road blocked off by fire police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntingdon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juniata River Search Continues (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Fresh
|2
|United in grief
|Aug '16
|tell it like it is
|4
|Abducted person case becomes double homicide (Jun '06)
|May '16
|Brian
|18
|Mount Union PA Snapshot of a Small Town (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jerry
|67
|Thousands attend Erie's Wine on the Lake (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sopper Kobinski
|7
|Bafia Builders (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Huntingdon, PA (Aug '10)
|Aug '15
|sfl
|71
Find what you want!
Search Huntingdon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC