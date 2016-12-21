Name of trooper killed in Huntingdon shooting released
Governor Tom Wolf released the following statement on Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Landon Weaver, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Huntingdon County: "On behalf of all Pennsylvanians, Frances and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Trooper Weaver and all members of the State Police across Pennsylvania in this moment of tragedy. Landon will always be remembered for his bravery, his sacrifice, and his willingness to serve.
