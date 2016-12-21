Name of trooper killed in Huntingdon ...

Name of trooper killed in Huntingdon shooting released

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: PennLive.com

Governor Tom Wolf released the following statement on Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Landon Weaver, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Huntingdon County: "On behalf of all Pennsylvanians, Frances and I extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Trooper Weaver and all members of the State Police across Pennsylvania in this moment of tragedy. Landon will always be remembered for his bravery, his sacrifice, and his willingness to serve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntingdon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Juniata River Search Continues (Jan '12) Sep '16 Fresh 2
News United in grief Aug '16 tell it like it is 4
News Abducted person case becomes double homicide (Jun '06) May '16 Brian 18
News Mount Union PA Snapshot of a Small Town (May '08) Apr '16 Jerry 67
News Thousands attend Erie's Wine on the Lake (Apr '16) Apr '16 Sopper Kobinski 7
Bafia Builders (Sep '15) Sep '15 Anonymous 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Huntingdon, PA (Aug '10) Aug '15 sfl 71
See all Huntingdon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntingdon Forum Now

Huntingdon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntingdon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Huntingdon, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,572,046

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC