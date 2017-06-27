Humboldt council contracts with animal control officer
The Humboldt City Council approved an employment contract with the new Humboldt County animal control officer at Monday's meeting. Humboldt County hired an animal control officer in April at the request of Sheriff Dean Kruger.
