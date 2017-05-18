Raminator crushes it in Fort Dodge

Raminator crushes it in Fort Dodge

Sunday May 7

The 2000 horsepower truck made quick work of noisily smashing the cars nearly flat. -Messenger photo by Hans Madsen The Raminator Monster Truck, driven by Dale Benear, of Paxton, Illinois, makes another pass across a row of old cars it was crushing at Shimkat Motors Saturday afternoon.

